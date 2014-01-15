LOS ANGELES A Los Angeles police car carrying Mayor Eric Garcetti through the city's downtown struck a pedestrian on Tuesday, a woman who was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries, officials said.

Garcetti was not driving at the time and did not witness the accident, the mayor's office said in a statement, adding that he was interviewed by Los Angeles Police Department investigators.

"I'm very concerned about her and wish her a speedy recovery," Garcetti said in the statement. "I look forward to speaking with her soon."

A spokeswoman for Garcetti, who took office in July last year, said she had no information on the woman's identity or condition. Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey said the woman suffered non-life threatening injuries. He had no further information on her condition.

(Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Cynthia Johnston and Cynthia Osterman)