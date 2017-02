WASHINGTON The Obama administration's top adviser on Russia policy, Michael McFaul, was approved by the Senate on Saturday to serve as the country's ambassador to Moscow.

McFaul was a leading architect of the Democratic administration's "reset" policy of improving relations with Russia and helped negotiate a new U.S.-Russia nuclear arms reduction treaty.

The former Stanford University professor replaces John Beyrle, who was appointed in 2008 by former President George W. Bush. McFaul's confirmation had been temporarily delayed over concerns among Republicans about possible cuts to nuclear weapons spending.

(Reporting By Rachelle Younglai)