LOS ANGELES Students at all 10 campuses of the University of California will be required to be screened for tuberculosis and vaccinated for measles, mumps, rubella and other diseases under a new health plan set to take effect in 2017, the university said on Friday.

Announcement of the policy change, which goes beyond the hepatitis B shots already required of all UC students, comes amid a measles outbreak that has infected about 100 people in California since December.

