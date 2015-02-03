Valerie Jarrett, senior advisor to U.S. President Barack Obama, listens as Obama speaks during a meeting with citizens who wrote letters about how they benefited from the Affordable Care Act at the White House in Washington February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON U.S. President Barack Obama believes there should not need to be a law to get parents to vaccinate their children, White House press secretary Josh Earnest said on Tuesday.

More than 100 people have been infected by the measles as parents have opted not to vaccinate their children from the virus.

