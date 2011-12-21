ATLANTA Adding to its list of "most wanted healthcare fugitives," authorities on Wednesday posted a wanted notice for a one-time Florida resident who allegedly stole millions of dollars from Medicare using shell companies - paper-only firms with no real operations.

The man, Luciano Velazquez, joins more than 170 others accused of fraud and named in recent years as targets for arrest by the Department of Health and Human Services' Office of Inspector General. Scores of those individuals also used shell companies to steal millions of dollars from the federal healthcare program for U.S. senior citizens.

A Reuters investigation published on Wednesday revealed the breadth of shell company-related Medicare scams, known to authorities as "bust out" schemes.

"The distribution of health care fraud through shell companies is a pervasive problem that we are seeing across the country," said Gerald Roy, Deputy Inspector General at HHS. "We have found that these shell companies are being set up to bill Medicare and Medicaid millions of dollars for unnecessary medical equipment and services never rendered."

Velazquez, 56, was indicted in February 2010 in U.S. District Court in Jacksonville for filing more than $8 million in false claims to Medicare. He was president of two sham Medicare clinics - S & A Rehabilitation Center and Luciano Medical Center - that falsely billed Medicare for expensive cancer and HIV treatments that were never performed, according to court records.

The proceeds were then laundered through a shell company called Velazquez Development, according to the inspector general's wanted notice.

Velazquez's scam is part of a network of Medicare fraud rings that merge stolen doctor and patient data under the auspices of a shell company and then bill Medicare as rapidly as possible.

Other shell companies are often layered on top to camouflage the fraud or launder the profits, law enforcement officials say. The shell companies often use the names of "straw owners" in state incorporation records to hide the identity of ring leaders.

Reuters examined indictments issued since 2007 in the eight states that have Medicare fraud task forces in place. It found that shell companies were involved in more than a third of the fraudulent Medicare claims identified - $1 billion of the $2.9 billion uncovered. The indictments and other cases indicate that at least 300 shell companies posed as legitimate Medicare providers, billing firms, or fronts for money laundering.

The inspector general's most wanted fugitives list is rife with examples of shell company-enabled Medicare fraud. For instance, Ekaterina Shlykova, 26, is wanted on 67 counts of identity theft, money laundering and other charges related to a Medicare fraud.

Authorities say Shlykova laundered $53 million in payments through "an alleged 'shell' company in Los Angeles" called Lazarus Jewelry. Shlykova and a co-conspirator allegedly filed false claims to Medicare for medical equipment - some of it purportedly supplied to beneficiaries who were already dead.

(Editing by Blake Morrison)

(Reporting By Brian Grow)