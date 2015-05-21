The multi-state Mega Millions jackpot has swollen to $194 million ahead of the next drawing on Friday after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn on Tuesday, according to the Mega Millions website.

While there was no jackpot winner on Tuesday, there were nearly 2.2 million winning tickets at other levels, the website said. There was one "Match 5" winning ticket sold in Ohio that is worth $1 million, the website said.

The prize money has been increasing since March 24, when a group of co-workers in New York won the jackpot, according to the website. People can play the Mega Millions lottery in 43 states, Washington, D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands, it said.

The largest Mega Millions jackpot was $656 million from a drawing on March 30, 2012, according to Illinois Lottery spokesman Mike Lang. The three winners of that jackpot split the prize money, Lang said.

