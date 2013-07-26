A National Park Service employee looks at green paint on the Lincoln Memorial in Washington July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing

WASHINGTON National Park Service workers were removing paint on Friday that had been splattered on the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, closing the popular attraction until later in the day, a U.S. Park Police officer said.

The officer said green paint had been tossed on the white marble statue of the 16th president that looks onto the National Mall, and that the memorial will reopen when it had been removed, likely later in the morning.

Park Police detectives are investigating the incident, he said.

(Reporting by Philip Barbara; Editing by Vicki Allen)