MIAMI Seven teenagers were questioned by south Florida police after sneaking into the house of former Miami Heat basketball star Ray Allen and could face charges after frightening his wife and children, officials say.

"Mrs. Allen woke up ... and screamed out to them, ‘What are you doing in my house,'" said Coral Gables Police spokeswoman Kelly Denham.

The group of 18- and 19-year-olds had entered the house early Thursday through an unlocked back door and quickly fled once Allen's wife, Shannon Walker Allen, yelled at them.

Mrs. Allen called police, who investigated a party at a house next door and learned that some of the suspects were at another nearby home.

"They sent officers to that location and were greeted by one of the mothers ... who said, 'They just told me what happened,' and we gathered all seven of them up," Denham said.

The group was taken to the police station for several hours of questioning before being released. Burglary charges were not filed as officers found no evidence of a break in.

Allen's wife still could presses trespassing charges, authorities said.

Ray Allen, 39, who was not at home at the time of the incident, according to a media report, joined the Heat in 2012. He is now a free agent and has yet to announce whether he will play next season or retire.

