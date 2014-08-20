MIAMI Seven Miami-area teenagers who sneaked into NBA star Ray Allen's home last week were charged on Wednesday with trespassing, according to the Florida state attorney's office.

The teenagers slipped into the bay-front home in the middle of the night, entering a bedroom and frightening Allen's wife, Shannon, and the couple's four children, police said.

The first-degree misdemeanor charges are punishable by up to a year in prison and a $1,000 fine.

Ray Allen earlier questioned the decision of law enforcement officials when they said they were unable to charge the seven 18- and 19-year-olds with burglary or trespassing.

"Mrs. Allen had to give sworn testimony, verbal to the state attorney's office in order to support the filing of these charges," according to the Allen family lawyer, Gregory Victor.

"The Allens' position was a crime was committed in their home, they were cooperating with the authorities and thought the charges should be filed," he added.

The group, which had been attending a nearby party, entered Allen’s home around 2:30 a.m. Thursday apparently believing the family was not home, according to Coral Gables police spokeswoman Kelly Denham.

There was not enough evidence to charge the group with burglary, and police could not charge trespassing as no officer saw the incident, officials said.

Ray Allen, 39, who was not at home at the time of the incident, joined the NBA's Miami Heat in 2012. He is now a free agent and has yet to announce whether he will play next season or retire.

(Reporting by Zachary Fagenson; Writing by David Adams; Editing by Eric Beech)