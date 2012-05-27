MIAMI A Miami police officer shot and killed a naked man found chewing on another man's face on an exit ramp of a major causeway, local media reported on Sunday.

The incident occurred on Saturday when a woman flagged down a police officer after seeing two men fighting on a pedestrian walkway of the exit ramp near downtown Miami.

The Miami Herald reported the police officer approached the scene and saw a naked man gnawing on the face of another man. The officer called for the man to back away but he ignored the order and the policeman responded by shooting him once, the Herald said.

The man continued his attack after being shot, leading the officer to fire several more shots, the Herald said, citing police sources.

A Miami police spokesperson could not be immediately reached for comment. Several witnesses recounted details of the incident to local television stations.

The man who was attacked was in intensive care on Sunday at a Miami hospital, the Herald reported.

(Reporting by Kevin Gray; Editing by Eric Beech)