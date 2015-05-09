DETROIT A terminal at Detroit Metropolitan Airport was evacuated for nearly two hours and a man was taken into custody after he made comments to airline employees that raised concerns, an airport spokesman said on Saturday.

Airport police were called to the North Terminal just before 3 p.m. after the man left a laptop at an airline ticket counter and made suspicious comments to a ticket agent, said Brian Lassaline, a spokesman for the airport, the world's sixth-largest air transportation hub.

Lassaline said he did not have specific details on what the individual told the ticket agent.

The terminal was evacuated "out of an abundance of caution," the spokesman said, while authorities investigated the scene.

The first of two security checkpoints reopened at about 4:30 p.m., and the second shortly thereafter. Passengers had to be re-screened to reenter the terminal.

Lassaline said Wayne County Airport Authority police will keep investigating. The man remains in custody while police investigate, he said.

A representative of the Transportation Security Administration said the federal agency was not involved in the investigation.

