DETROIT A Michigan boy who was found emaciated in his own basement last year after an 11-day manhunt told a court on Wednesday his stepmother led him to a downstairs hiding spot and urged him to remain quiet while authorities searched for him.

Charlie Bothuell V, who was 12 years old at the time and is now 13, said he spent the days sneaking food and listened in silence when police came to the home to search for him.

The Wayne County Circuit Court hearing is being held to determine whether the boy's father, Charles Bothuell IV, 46, and his stepmother, Monique Dillard-Bothuell, 37, should stand trial.

They could be sentenced to up to life in prison if convicted of torture and four years for second-degree child abuse.

On Wednesday, Bothuell said his stepmother accused him one day of cutting his daily exercise routine short and led him into the basement to a spot cleared for him behind a stack of boxes.

"I didn't know what was going to happen to me if I didn't listen," he testified.

Bothuell said his stepmother had threatened to kill him in the past and told him to "shut up and don't do anything."

She did not say how long he was expected to stay there. That evening, he overheard her talking to his father on the telephone, telling him the boy was missing, he testified.

Authorities launched a search when his father and stepmother reported him missing on June 14. A Michigan State Police sergeant and FBI agent found him in the basement 11 days later.

Defense lawyers have called his testimony coached and not credible. Defense attorney Godfrey Dillard asked him why he did not leave the house when he was alone, or the basement when he knew police officers were there.

"I don't know," he said. "My word didn't basically mean more than what she might tell him," he said of his stepmother and father.

"Were you afraid?" Dillard asked.

"No," Bothuell said.

Earlier in the hearing, Bothuell said he was forced to exercise for up to two hours every morning and again each night, and was beaten or forced to stand with his arms over his head in a corner if he faltered. The routine rarely wavered from November 2011 until June 2014, he said.

The hearing resumes on May 20.

(Reporting by Serena Maria Daniels; Editing by David Bailey, Emily Stephenson and Peter Cooney)