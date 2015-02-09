A Michigan man who crashed a pickup truck through the gates of a U.S. Coast Guard station in western Michigan and claimed to have a bomb was charged on Monday with two felonies, police said.

Matthew Krueger, 33, of Mears, Michigan, was charged with making a false report or threat of terrorism and malicious destruction of property in the early Sunday incident at the Coast Guard station in Grand Haven, Michigan, police said.

If convicted, Krueger could face up to 20 years in prison for the threat charge and five years on malicious destruction of property of more than $1,000, police said.

No explosive was found and no one was injured in the incident, the Coast Guard said.

Police said they found no link to terrorism or a terrorist organization in the incident in Grand Haven, which is about 170 miles northwest of Detroit on Lake Michigan.

Dispatchers from Ottawa County, where Grand Haven is located, told a Coast Guard command center in Milwaukee that a man had called to say he would blow up the Grand Haven station and claimed to have a bomb in his truck, authorities said.

While the Coast Guard was warning the station, the man rammed the truck through the main gates and broke into the building where he was subdued by personnel and arrested by police, the Coast Guard said.

