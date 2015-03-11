A massive fire involving a tanker truck on Detroit's border shut down Michigan's Interstate 94 in both directions on Wednesday, but resulted in only minor injuries, officials said.

The incident may have been caused by another vehicle cutting in front of the eastbound tanker truck. The tanker attempted to swerve and may have hit the median, said Dearborn Police Lieutenant Douglas Topolski. Another car went over the barrier into the westbound lanes.

The truck carried a petroleum product, Michigan State Police spokesman Mike Shaw said.

At least two people, including the truck driver, suffered minor injuries in the incident on the border of Detroit and Dearborn, which was reported around 11:15 a.m. EDT, officials said.

It took about two hours for firefighters to get the blaze under control.

Topolski said it was unclear when the highway would be reopened. Fuel went into sewers, causing explosions under the surface of the road which blew off grate covers, Topolski said.

The fire took place close to the Rouge River, so officials will have to guard against hazardous materials flowing in that direction, Topolski said.

(Reporting by Mary Wisniewski; Editing by Bill Trott and Lisa Lambert)