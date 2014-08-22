A 16-year-old girl remained hospitalized on Friday after she and her 8-year-old brother were injured when they fell from a Ferris wheel cab in Michigan on Thursday night, police and fair officials said.

The children were taken to the hospital in stable condition after the fall at a community fair in Chelsea, Michigan, just north of Ann Arbor, Chelsea police said in a news release.

Fair board president Rick Boham said the boy was released from C.S. Mott Children's Hospital at the University of Michigan on Friday but his sister remained hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

Police did not release the names of the children and a hospital spokeswoman declined to discuss their status unless names were provided.

The cause of the fall is under investigation, Boham said. A state inspector determined that the fall was not due to a mechanical failure and the ride was back in service on Friday, he said.

