Three members of a University of Michigan fraternity were charged in connection with extensive damage at a ski resort in January and others are also expected to be charged, prosecutors said on Friday.

The Treetops Resort in Gaylord, Michigan, sustained an estimated $100,000 damage over the Jan. 16-18 weekend including broken windows, ceiling tiles and furniture, according to a University of Michigan report.

Fraternities in the United States have come under increased attention after the University of Oklahoma in March shut the school chapter of Sigma Alpha Epsilon following distribution of a video showing its members singing a racist song.

Prosecutors in Otsego County, Michigan, said on Friday they had issued charges of misdemeanor consumption by minors against the president and treasurer of the Sigma Alpha Mu chapter at the university, which has been disbanded by its parent organization.

A third fraternity member was charged with felony malicious destruction of a building of less than $20,000, Prosecutor Michael Rola said in a statement. He did not identify those charged.

Rola said several other fraternity members are expected to be charged with malicious destruction after their identities are determined.

Rola said the Treetops Resort did not have active cameras in common areas during the event and efforts to identify individuals involved have been hampered in part because of the large number of students who attended the weekend.

The Sigma Alpha Mu board on Tuesday said the university chapter was being permanently suspended and would be closed because members responsible for the damage did not come forward and chapter officers refused to identify them.

Other members not directly involved in the vandalism also stood by and did not act to stop the vandalism, the board said.

