Michigan Governor Rick Snyder was taken to an Ann Arbor-area hospital on Thursday for treatment of a blood clot in his right leg following the lingering effects of an Achilles tendon injury, his office said.

Snyder, 56, a Republican former venture capitalist who was elected to a second term as governor in November, went to St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor Hospital late on Thursday morning after noticing swelling his leg, Deputy Press Secretary Dave Murray said.

"The governor's mobility may be limited, but he is still very much hard at work reinventing Michigan," his office said in a statement.

It has not been determined whether Snyder will stay at the hospital overnight, but it is possible, Murray said. The extent of the needed treatment was not yet known, he added.

Snyder injured his Achilles tendon in January while jogging on a beach in Florida during a vacation, Murray said. The governor had been wearing a cast until Monday when doctors replaced it with a protective boot, he said.

Maintaining a full schedule, Snyder had been using a scooter that allowed him to keep pressure off his leg, Murray said.

Snyder had taken up running to prepare for a 5-kilometer (3.1 mile) race with his children this year, Murray said.

