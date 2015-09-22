A Detroit man who pleaded guilty to the 2014 murder of his wife was sentenced by a Michigan judge on Tuesday to at least 47 years in prison, officials said.

Erin Justice, 29, was sentenced by Wayne County Circuit Judge Lawrence Talon to a range of 45 to 80 years for second-degree murder in the death of 23-year-old Alicia Fox, Wayne County Assistant Prosecutor Maria Miller said. That term will be served after Justice completes a two-year sentence for a felony firearms charge arising from the same crime.

Justice pleaded guilty this month in a deal with prosecutors to the two charges in the death of his wife, whose body was found in June 2014 in an abandoned house on the city's west side with multiple gun shot wounds, according to court documents. He initially had been charged with first-degree murder.

Her two children, one of whom is Justice's child, are still missing, and Justice remains "a person of interest" in that investigation, Miller said.

Detroit police issued a warrant for Justice after authorities found blood at the house he shared with Fox although her body was found at a different location.

Fox's two children, at the time an 8-month-old who is Justice's child and a 6-year-old, have been missing since the murder and their disappearance is still under investigation, Miller said.

After his arrest last summer in Georgia, police said they believed Justice had information that could lead to finding the children.

