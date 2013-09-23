Three people were killed, including a 20-year-old woman who was shot and then struck by a car, and four injured in a shooting in western Michigan, authorities said on Sunday.

They said one man had been jailed on a weapons charge following the pre-dawn shooting on Sunday at the Elks Charity Lodge in Muskegon, a city on the shores of Lake Michigan.

Police told the Muskegon Chronicle newspaper that two men were shot dead outside the lodge while the young woman, who was also shot, died after being hit by a vehicle that was fleeing the scene.

Four other people were hit by gunfire and were treated at a hospital in the latest multiple shooting highlighting gun violence in the United States.

Police said the shooting was still under investigation and there was no immediate word on a possible motive.

(Reporting by Tom Brown in Miami; Editing by Eric Beech)