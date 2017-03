WASHINGTON President Barack Obama and Jordan's King Abdullah will discuss Syria and the Middle East at a February 14 summit at a retreat in California, the White House said on Wednesday.

Obama had met Chinese President Xi Jinping at the same location last June, the Sunnylands retreat in Rancho Mirage, California. Jordan is feeling the strains from the civil war in neighboring Syria, and is providing refuge to thousands of Syrians.

