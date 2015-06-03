WASHINGTON The Pentagon said on Wednesday that 51 labs in 17 U.S. states and three foreign countries have received suspected live samples of anthrax - a larger number than previously disclosed - and that the number may rise as an investigation continues.

The Defense Department said there is no sign that the sending of the samples of the potentially lethal bacteria was the result of deliberate action. The Pentagon said there were no signs of anyone becoming infected or any danger to the public. The Pentagon has previously disclosed the three foreign countries as Australia, South Korea and Canada.

