WASHINGTON The Pentagon said on Thursday it was ordering a safety review at nine Department of Defense labs and facilities that handle toxins and agents such as anthrax.

The review follows the discovery of anthrax contamination at a facility in Utah and incorrect record-keeping at two other locations, the Pentagon said.

Earlier this year, officials discovered live anthrax had been shipped to researchers in the United States and several other countries.

