VILNIUS Lithuania is readying itself to host heavy U.S. military equipment while talks continue with the United States on a permanent location for the arms, Defense Minister Juozas Olekas told Reuters on Sunday.

"We think that at least part of it [Abrams and Bradleys] will be in Lithuania and we are in a process preparing our military infrastructure, so it could be used for such pre-positioning. It is almost ready," Olekas said.

"We have been in talks with our American allies that it would be purposeful to locate the equipment here on permanent basis, in order to increase our security and support the soldiers stationed here," he added. "If the decision is taken, it will be very positive for our security."

(Reporting by Sytas, Andrius; Writing by Sabina Zawadzki; Editing by Catherine Evans)