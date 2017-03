WASHINGTON John Boehner, who leads Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives, said on Monday that the selection of a replacement for Chuck Hagel as Secretary of Defense must be accompanied by a new look at U.S. military policies.

"This personnel change must be part of a larger re-thinking of our strategy to confront the threats we face abroad, especially the threat posed by the rise of ISIL," Boehner, the House speaker, said in a statement, signaling a potential tough tone by Republicans in Congress on the appointment.

