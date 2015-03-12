AUSTIN, Texas A U.S. Army soldier who ran a prostitution ring at Fort Hood, one of the largest Army bases in the country, was sentenced by a military judge in Texas on Thursday to two years in prison and given a dishonorable discharge, officials said.

Sergeant 1st Class Gregory McQueen pleaded guilty a day earlier to charges including conspiracy to solicit prostitution, adultery and dereliction of duty, the base, located in central Texas, said in a statement.

He could have faced up to about 40 years in prison, lawyers said. As part of the sentence, he was also demoted.

He accepted a plea deal under which several other charges were dropped, including abusive sexual contact.

A female soldier, who was not identified by name, said during testimony that McQueen approached her when she was a 20-year-old single mother struggling to pay her student loan bills, according to a report on TV station KWTX.

The witness said McQueen told her to take pictures of herself so he could connect her with high-ranking officers who would pay to have sex with her, according to the report.

The Fort Hood case was part of a spate of sex-related incidents in the U.S. military that has prompted Congress to look at ways to make top brass more accountable for the conduct of soldiers.

