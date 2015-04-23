A meal is prepared in a camp as members of the Oath Keepers provide security at the Sugar Pine Mine outside Grants Pass, Oregon April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

PORTLAND, Ore. The owners of an Oregon gold mine who called in armed activists to protect their claim amid a bitter land use dispute with the U.S. government have appealed a federal stop-work order, U.S. officials said on Thursday.

But tensions remained high at the Sugar Pine Mine outside of Medford ahead of a planned protest later on Thursday over what mine supporters see as federal overreach, even as the owners insist they want to avoid a high-profile standoff.

"We appreciate and share the mining claimants’ interest in peacefully resolving the matter through the normal regulatory and administrative processes that are in place for such matter,” Bureau of Land Management spokesman Tom Gorey said in a statement, confirming the appeal had been received.

A spokesman for the miners, Kerby Jackson, confirmed paperwork had been filed to keep officials from "burning or breaking anything" on the property, but gave no more details.

Miners and supporters, some flocking from other states, would gather on Thursday at Oregon BLM offices, according to the conservative Oath Keepers activist network.

Mine co-owner Rick Barclay summoned guards from the group following a stop-work order he received last month after officials said they found equipment on site indicating operations inconsistent with standard mine development requirements.

At issue is a dispute over mine ownership records, Oregon BLM spokesman Jim Whittington said. The owners argue they have exclusive surface rights and need not follow federal regulations.

But Whittington said while the owners have mining rights, the surface rights were ceded to the BLM in 1961 by the then-owners.

The miners say they want to avoid a standoff like last year's fight between Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy and the federal government in which the BLM sought to seize cattle because Bundy refused to pay grazing fees. Federal agents ultimately backed down.

Officials closed BLM offices in Medford and nearby Grants Pass to the public on Thursday ahead of the protest. The BLM said it had also told employees to avoid the mine because of the armed activists.

“The safety of our employees and the public continues to be our top priority," Gorey said, urging demonstrators to remain peaceful.

Oath Keepers spokeswoman Mary Emerick said more supporters were en route to fill jobs for a long-haul protest, from security to cooking. Cliven Bundy's son, Ammon, said two family representatives had traveled to Oregon, and the family was monitoring the situation.

