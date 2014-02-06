Thirty students from an elementary school in southern Minnesota were treated Thursday at a local hospital for possible carbon monoxide poisoning, a hospital spokesman said.

None of the injuries were life threatening and all but one child from the Springfield Public Schools had been treated and released by late Thursday afternoon from Mayo Clinic Health System in Springfield, system spokesman Kevin Burns said.

The remaining child was being evaluated in the emergency department, Burns said. No students were admitted or transferred to another facility, he said.

Springfield is about 100 miles southwest of Minneapolis. A representative of Springfield Public Schools could not be reached immediately for comment.

The school system posted a note on its website saying: "All after school activities are canceled for today," without providing further information.

Burns said the health system was notified Thursday morning that an ambulance was transporting people with possible carbon monoxide exposure. Some students were taken by ambulance and others by private car throughout the morning, he said.

Symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning can include headache and nausea.

