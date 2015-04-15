MINNEAPOLIS Something has been a little off in Lindström, Minnesota, since the town named after a 19th century settler from Sweden got new city limits signs following the 2010 U.S. census.

The umlaut, two dots over the "o" in Lindström that indicate a specific Swedish pronunciation, was missing, a casualty of federal rules, the state Transportation Department said. The umlauted version of the town's name had graced the road signs for two decades.

Governor Mark Dayton on Wednesday said he would sign an executive order requiring the Transportation Department to put the umlaut back in Lindström, whose motto is "America's Little Sweden."

"Nonsensical rules like this are exactly why people get frustrated with government," Dayton said in a statement. "Even if I have to drive to Lindström, and paint the umlauts on the city limit signs myself, I'll do it."

The city named for Daniel Lindström, who left Sweden for America in 1853, has about 4,400 residents and is 35 miles northeast of Minneapolis.

(Reporting by David Bailey; Editing by Eric Beech)