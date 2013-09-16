Los Angeles police investigate 'That 70s Show' actor Danny Masterson in sex assaults
LOS ANGELES "That 70s Show" actor Danny Masterson is being investigated for alleged sexual assault of three women, Los Angeles police said on Friday.
ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey Nina Davuluri, 24, won the 2014 Miss America Pageant on Sunday, giving the prize to Miss New York for the second year in a row.
Davuluri, an aspiring physician, defeated representatives from 49 other states, the District of Columbia, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.
Contestants were judged on a personal interview, a talent demonstration, an on-stage question, and their appearance in evening gowns and swimwear during the two-hour nationally televised event.
The 93-year-old beauty pageant returned to its hometown of Atlantic City, New Jersey, this year after an eight-year stretch in Las Vegas.
LOS ANGELES Arnold Schwarzenegger said on Friday he will not be back for another season of NBC's reality show "The Celebrity Apprentice," blaming U.S. President Donald Trump's ongoing role as executive producer for low ratings.
WASHINGTON Television personality Dr. Mehmet Oz won a legal victory after a judge dismissed a lawsuit alleging he violated a Georgia food libel law after making claims on his show that some imported olive oil sold in U.S. supermarkets could be fake.