DENVER Police are searching for a 53-year-old man who vanished from his seat during halftime of a National Football League game in Denver he was attending last week with his son and some friends, officials said on Monday.

Paul Kitterman has not been seen since the Denver Broncos-San Diego Chargers game at Sports Authority Field last Thursday, Denver Police spokesman Sonny Jackson said.

“We have detectives working on the case, but nothing so far indicates that foul play is involved,” Jackson said.

Friends and family of Kitterman went public asking for help after contact with local hospitals and police departments failed to turn up any trace of the missing man.

Kitterman, who lives in the mountain town of Kremmling about 80 miles northwest of Denver, was attending his first NFL game.

His son, Jarod Tonneson, told the local Fox News affiliate that he went to the lavatory during the intermission of the game, which Denver won 35-21. When Tonneson returned to his seat, his father was gone.

Tonneson told the TV station his father was “out of his element” in the city.

“I can't help but think something bad has happened,” he said.

Jackson said Kitterman's family filed a report on Friday, and police gave the family missing-person fliers to post around the city.

(Editing by Cynthia Johnston and Peter Cooney)