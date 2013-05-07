LOS ANGELES Three brothers were arrested on Monday as suspects in the case of three Ohio women who were reported missing about a decade ago and found alive in a Cleveland house near where they had last been seen, police said.

The suspects, ages 50, 52 and 54, were arrested based on information given to investigators by the three women after their rescue, according to Deputy Cleveland Police Chief Ed Tomba, who said the women had probably been held in that house since they vanished.

