CLEVELAND Three women were rescued from a Cleveland home after roughly a decade of captivity. One of them was able to call police after a neighbor heard her cries for help and broke through a door.
Here is a transcript of her 911 call:
Amanda Berry: Hello, police, help me! I'm Amanda Berry.
911: You need police, fire, ambulance?
Berry: I need police.
911: Okay, and what's going on there?
Berry: I've been kidnapped and I've been missing for ten years, and I, I'm here, I'm free now.
911: Okay, and what's your address?
Berry: 2207 Seymour Avenue.
911: 2207 Seymour, looks like you're calling me from 2210.
Berry: Huh?
911: Looks like you're calling me from 2210.
Berry: I can't hear you.
911: Looks like you're calling me from 2210 Seymour.
Berry: I'm across the street, I'm using the phone.
911: Okay, stay there with those neighbors. Talk to the police when they get there.
Berry: Okay(sobbing)
911: Okay. Talk to the police when they get there.
Berry: Okay, Hello?
911: Yeah, talk to the police when they get there.
Berry: Okay I need them right now I need them now.
911: We're going to send them as soon as we get a car open.
Berry: No, I need them now before he gets back.
911: Alright. We're sending them, okay?
Berry: Okay. I mean,
911: Who's the guy you're trying - who's the guy who went out?
Berry: Ummm, his name is Ariel Castro.
911: Okay, how old is he?
Berry: Uh he's like 52.
911: And, uh-
Berry: And I'm Amanda Berry. I've been on the news for the last ten years with (unintelligible) Gina
911: I got - I got that, dear, I already… And you say, what was his name again?
Berry: Uh, Ariel Castro.
911: And is he white, black or Hispanic?
Berry: Um, Hispanic.
911: What's he wearing?
Berry: (yelling) I don't know, because he's not here right now, that's why I ran away.
911: When he left, what was he wearing?
Berry: (crying in background) Who knows!
911: The police are on their way. Talk to them when they get there.
Berry: Huh? I, Okay.
911: I told you they're on their way. Talk to them when they get there, okay?
Berry: Alright, okay. Bye.
