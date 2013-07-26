Ariel Castro (C), 53, listens to the judge as he sits between his attorneys Jaye Schlachet (R) and Craig Weintraub in the courtroom in Cleveland, Ohio July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

CLEVELAND Three Cleveland women kidnapped and raped by former school bus driver Ariel Castro said on Friday they are relieved and satisfied that he will spend the rest of his life in prison under a plea agreement with prosecutors.

Amanda Berry, 27, Gina DeJesus, 23, and Michelle Knight, 32, were abducted by Castro and held captive for as long as 11 years in his house, where he repeatedly raped them. They were rescued on May 6, along with Berry's 6-year-old daughter fathered by Castro in captivity.

"Amanda, Gina, and Michelle are relieved by today's plea," the three women said in a statement released by the law firm Jones Day. "They are satisfied by this resolution to the case, and are looking forward to having these legal proceedings draw to a final close in the near future."

(Reporting By Greg McCune; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)