The search for a missing Oregon mother of two young children has expanded to other states, with investigators pursuing all leads after a week without any concrete information on her whereabouts, police said Thursday.

Jennifer Janelle Huston, 38, of Dundee, 28 miles south of Portland, went missing last Thursday while doing errands.

No foul play is suspected, and the Newberg-Dundee Police Department said Thursday their missing persons bulletin had expanded to Idaho and Alaska. It was also issued this week in California and Washington state.

With no solid leads or information on her whereabouts, police also contacted authorities in the San Juan Islands, a series of four islands off Washington's coast, and a favorite vacation spot for Huston.

"We learned from her family that the islands were a place she enjoyed going," said Newberg-Dundee Police spokesman Captain Jeff Kosmicki. "We do not, however, have any backup information she's up there."

Huston's family has said she would not have run away.

According to her husband, Kallen, Huston last Thursday said she was going to run errands and then left him at home with their 6-year-old son and their toddler.

He told police Huston had been suffering from headaches prior to her disappearance. Police do not consider him a suspect.

Huston's last known movements included purchasing over-the-counter sleeping pills and snacks at a Rite-Aid drug store in Newberg then filling her SUV with gasoline, police said. She also withdrew $100 from an ATM.

