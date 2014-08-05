PORTLAND Ore. A stay-at-home mother of two young children who seemingly vanished from her small Oregon community while running household errands nearly two weeks ago was found dead on Tuesday a short distance from her SUV, authorities said.

Police said in a statement there is no reason to suspect foul play in the death of 38-year-old Jennifer Janelle Huston, who disappeared on July 24 after telling her husband she was going to run errands in Dundee, on the outskirts of Portland.

Huston's husband, Kallen, had said she had experienced unusual, but not debilitating, headaches for three days before she disappeared. Jennifer Huston had left her husband at home with their 6-year-old son and toddler to run the errands.

Police in the rural communities of Newberg and Dundee, about 30 miles southwest of Portland, had analyzed surveillance video from area businesses and scoured rural roads and highways for signs of Huston's vehicle.

With no solid leads on her whereabouts, the search for Huston had extended into neighboring Washington state where police contacted authorities in the San Juan Islands, a favorite vacation spot for Huston.

In the end, it was a property owner who found Huston's SUV, on a remote parcel outside Sheridan, Oregon. Police say they discovered Huston's body a short distance away.

Huston's last known movements included purchasing over-the-counter sleeping pills and snacks at a drug store in Newberg then filling her SUV with gasoline, police said. She also withdrew $100 from an ATM.

