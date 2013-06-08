The body of a woman believed to be a schoolteacher missing since early March was found inside her car on Saturday as police pulled the vehicle from a bayou in New Orleans, a law enforcement spokesman said.

Terrilynn Monette, who taught at a local elementary school, was last seen on March 2 leaving the bar Parlay's in the Lakeview neighborhood of New Orleans, according to a Facebook page created by loved ones seeking to find her.

A police diver from Slidell, a city just north of New Orleans, had volunteered for the search, and he found the car in Bayou St. John on Saturday, Slidell police spokesman Detective Daniel Seuzeneau said in a statement.

The diver found "Monette's vehicle with a body inside, which is believed to be that of (Terrilynn) Monette," Seuzeneau said.

A representative from the New Orleans Police Department could not be reached for comment.

In recent months, authorities have pulled more than 15 cars out of Bayou St. John as they searched for Monette, the New Orleans Times-Picayune reported.

Monette, 26, of New Orleans, would have had to cross the bayou to return home, and authorities were expected to perform toxicology tests on the body to determine if any foul play was involved, the paper said.

