FBI agents search the backyard of a house where two bodies were discovered in Alpine, Mississippi, May 7, 2012, where suspect Adam Mayes lived with his parents. Authorities investigating the disappearance of a Tennessee mother and her three daughters on Sunday said they had... REUTERS/Thomas Wells/Daily Journal

NASHVILLE, Tenn Two bodies found last weekend behind the Mississippi residence of kidnapping suspect Adam Mayes have been identified as a Tennessee mother and one of her three daughters, the Federal Bureau of Investigation said Monday.

The medical examiner in Memphis, Tennessee, has confirmed that the bodies found behind the barn on Mayes' Guntown, Mississippi, property are those of Jo Ann Bain, 31, and Adrienne Bain, 14, according to the FBI.

Bain's other two daughters, Alexandria, 12, and Kyliyah, 8 -- taken along with their mother and older sister from their home in rural Hardeman County in western Tennessee -- are believed to still be with Mayes, FBI Special Agent Joel E. Siskovic said in a press release Monday night.

He went on to say that Mayes "may be using the alias of Christopher Zachery Wylde or Paco Rodrigass."

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said it is believed Mayes has changed his appearance and that he may have altered the appearances of his victims, perhaps by cutting and dying their hair.

The FBI has said that Mayes "should be considered armed and dangerous."

Bain's husband reported the four missing from their rural Tennessee home April 27. Bain, described as a friend of the family who was at their home to help them move to Arizona, was quickly identified as a suspect.

The FBI spent Monday combing the property where the two bodies were found, said Siskovic. He did not say what was found.

Other agencies joined in the search for the victims and the suspect.

Mayes was last seen in Guntown, north of Tupelo, last Tuesday, according to the FBI.

A reward of up to $50,000 has been offered by the FBI and U.S. Marshals Service for information leading to the location of the suspect and the girls. Authorities have also set up a telephone line for tips at 1-800-824-3463 (1-800-TBI-FIND).

