A member of the FBI's Special Operations Group talks with a Mississippi Highway Patrol Officer as the FBI searches the area in Alpine, Mississippi, May 7, 2012, where two bodies were discovered early Saturday morning at a house where the suspect Adam Mayes lived with his parents. REUTERS/Thomas Wells/Daily Journal

Mary Mayes, 65, of Guntown, Mississippi, is seen in this undated booking photo from the Hardeman County Sheriff's Department which was released to Reuters May 8, 2012. REUTERS/Hardeman County Sheriff's Department/Handout

Teresa Mayes, 31, of Guntown, Mississippi, is seen in this undated booking photo from the Hardeman County Sheriff's Department which was released to Reuters May 8, 2012. REUTERS/Hardeman County Sheriff's Department/Handout

TUPELO, Mississippi The mother and wife of the prime suspect in the kidnapping of a Tennessee family have been also been arrested on suspicion of kidnapping, officials said on Tuesday.

Two members of the Tennessee family - the mother and one daughter - have been found dead and two other daughters were missing and presumed held by Adam Mayes, who remained at large and was considered by the Federal Bureau of Investigation to be armed and dangerous.

Adam Mayes' wife, Teresa Mayes, and mother, Mary Mayes, were jailed at Hardeman County Jail in Tennessee, Circuit Court Clerk Linda Fulghum said.

Teresa Mayes, 31, was charged with four counts of especially aggravated kidnapping and held on a $500,000 bond, Fulghum said. Mary Mayes, 65, was charged with four counts of conspiracy to commit especially aggravated kidnapping and held on $300,000 bond, the clerk said.

Two bodies found last weekend behind Mayes' Mississippi residence were identified as a Tennessee mother and one of her three daughters, the FBI said Monday.

The medical examiner in Memphis confirmed the bodies found behind Mayes' barn in Guntown, Mississippi, were those of Jo Ann Bain, 31, and Adrienne Bain, 14, according to the FBI.

Bain's other two daughters, Alexandria, 12, and Kyliyah, 8 - taken along with their mother and older sister from their home in rural Hardeman County in western Tennessee - were believed to still be with Mayes, the FBI said on Monday night.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said it is believed Mayes has changed his appearance and that he may have altered the appearances of his victims, perhaps by cutting and dying their hair.

Bain's husband reported the four missing from their rural Tennessee home April 27. Mayes, described as a friend of the family who was at their home to help them move to Arizona, was quickly identified as a suspect.

Mayes was last seen in Guntown, north of Tupelo, last Tuesday, according to the FBI.

