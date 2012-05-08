Teresa Mayes, 31, of Guntown, Mississippi, is seen in this undated booking photo from the Hardeman County Sheriff's Department which was released to Reuters May 8, 2012. REUTERS/Hardeman County Sheriff's Department/Handout

Mary Mayes, 65, of Guntown, Mississippi, is seen in this undated booking photo from the Hardeman County Sheriff's Department which was released to Reuters May 8, 2012. REUTERS/Hardeman County Sheriff's Department/Handout

Teresa Mayes (R), 31, and Mary Mayes, 65, of Guntown, Mississippi, are seen in this undated combination photo from the Hardeman County Sheriff's Department which was released to Reuters May 8, 2012. REUTERS/Hardeman County Sheriff's Department/Handout

TUPELO, Miss./NASHVILLE, Tennessee The wife of the man suspected of kidnapping a Tennessee mother and her three daughters has admitted she drove them to a house in Mississippi where the bodies of the mother and oldest daughter were later found, authorities said Tuesday.

Teresa Mayes, wife of Adam Mayes, was arrested Sunday along with his mother, Mary Mayes. Both remain jailed at Hardeman County Jail in Tennessee.

Meanwhile, police in two states and the Federal Bureau of Investigation continued their manhunt for Adam Mayes, 35, who is suspected of holding the two surviving daughters while on the run.

JoAnn Bain, 31, and her oldest daughter, Adrienne, 14, were dead, and the two younger Bain girls, Alexandria, 12, and Kyliyah, 8, were believed held by Mayes, who investigators have described as a family friend or an uncle figure to the girls.

Authorities believe Adam Mayes remained in north Mississippi and continue to focus their search efforts there, FBI spokesman Joel Siskovic said.

"Law enforcement agencies all believe they are alive (and) that they are with him. Our primary goal is their recovery," Siskovic said.

"That part of north Mississippi is pretty rural, it's rough terrain. There are locations back there that only people who have been there know, so we're digging through a lot of that territory, checking for signs that someone has been there," he said.

Teresa Mayes, 31, who Tennessee authorities have described as Adam Mayes' ex-wife, has been charged with four counts of especially aggravated kidnapping and held on a $500,000 bond, Hardeman County Circuit Court Clerk Linda Fulghum said.

Adam Mayes' mother Mary Mayes, 65, has been charged with four counts of conspiracy to commit especially aggravated kidnapping and held on $300,000 bond, the clerk said.

The two were arrested without incident late Sunday in Union County, Mississippi, and transported across the state line to Hardeman County, where they were booked early Monday, Union County Sheriff Jimmy Edwards said.

"We developed information that led us to believe that they were a part of it," Edwards said.

An affidavit filed with the Hardeman County Court said Teresa Mayes told Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents she drove the victims from Hardeman County, Tennessee, to Union County, Mississippi.

Both Teresa and Mary Mayes told investigators they saw Adam Mayes digging in the backyard in Mississippi on April 27, the day of the disappearance. Neither woman appeared to know the whereabouts of Mayes nor of the two Bain children, Edwards said.

On Monday, the medical examiner in Memphis confirmed two bodies found last weekend behind Mayes' barn in Guntown, Mississippi, were those of Jo Ann and Adrienne Bain.

Bain's husband reported the four missing from their rural western Tennessee home on April 27. Mayes, who was at their home to help them move to Arizona, was quickly identified as a suspect.

