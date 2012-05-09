Teresa Mayes (R), 31, and Mary Mayes, 65, of Guntown, Mississippi, are seen in this undated combination photo from the Hardeman County Sheriff's Department which was released to Reuters May 8, 2012. The two women are charged in connection with the killing of a Tennessee... REUTERS/Hardeman County Sheriff's Department/Handout

The man being sought for kidnapping four members of a Tennessee family has been charged with murdering the family's mother and oldest daughter and is now featured on the FBI's "10 Most Wanted" list, officials said on Wednesday.

Adam Mayes, 35, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of Jo Ann Bain, 31, and her oldest daughter, Adrienne, 14, on April 27, the day of their disappearance, according to court records in Hardeman County, Tennessee.

Bain's two younger daughters, Alexandria, 12, and Kyliyah, 8, are missing, and authorities believe they are being held by Mayes.

Mayes' wife, Teresa Mayes, 30, was also charged with first-degree murder in the case, court records show. She has told police she drove the four Bain family members from rural western Tennessee to the site in the northern Mississippi town of Guntown where the bodies of the mother and daughter were later discovered.

In an interview with Reuters on Tuesday, Teresa Mayes' sister, Bobbi Booth, said Teresa told her on Saturday that Adam Mayes had killed Jo Ann and Adrienne Bain.

According to the court affidavits released Wednesday, Teresa Mayes, who was arrested on Sunday along with Mayes' mother, Mary Mayes, told investigators that Adam Mayes' intent was to take the two younger girls from their home. That motive led to the murders.

The FBI, meanwhile, said it added Adam Mayes to its "Ten Most Wanted Fugitive List." He was last seen in Guntown on May 1, but authorities believe he is still in northern Mississippi and they are focusing their search there.

FBI officials expect to provide more information on the search at a press conference later on Wednesday.

In addition to the murder charges, Adam and Teresa Mayes are charged with two counts of "especially aggravated kidnapping" for the abduction of the younger Bain girls. Mayes' mother is charged with four counts of conspiracy to commit especially aggravated kidnapping.

Mayes' wife and mother are in Hardeman County Jail. A preliminary hearing for both is scheduled for May 22.

(Reporting by Emily Le Coz; Writing by Dan Burns; Editing by Paul Thomasch and Xavier Briand)