A University of Mississippi student gored during the bull running at a festival in Spain has been transferred out of intensive care and is continuing to recover from his injuries, a hospital spokesman said on Tuesday.

Benjamin Milley, a 20-year-old sophomore who is studying abroad in Salamanca, Spain, was badly injured by a bull on Saturday at a festival in Ciudad Rodrigo.

A Red Cross surgeon who assisted Milley at the scene of the incident likely saved his life, said a spokesman at the Hospital Universitario de Salamanca, where the student is being treated.

"The surgeon said the intervention was one of the hardest in his 30-year career so far," said the hospital spokesman, declining to be named. "(Milley) had been gored in various places and had lost a lot of blood."

The bull’s horns did not damage Milley's vital internal organs as initially feared, the spokesman said. Milley will remain at the hospital for a few days to monitor his recovery and to ensure against infection.

"He is making good progress," the spokesman said. "The worst danger has passed."

Milley is an economics and Spanish major from Marietta, Georgia, university spokesman Danny Blanton said.

