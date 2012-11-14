A small plane crashed into a Jackson, Mississippi, home on Tuesday, killing the pilot and two passengers but sparing the residents of the house after one woman jumped out a window to escape, according to a local newspaper.

The pilot of a 1972 Piper PA-32 Cherokee Six, a single-prop plane that can seat up to six, asked air traffic control for permission to land just minutes after taking off, but did not make it to the runway before crashing into a residential neighborhood, the Clarion-Ledger newspaper said.

One of the owners of the house into which the plane crashed jumped out of a window to escape before the plane - and her home - burst into gasoline-fueled flames, the paper said. The other owner was not home at the time of the crash.

Law enforcement officials did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for additional details.

The National Transportation Safety Board will lead an investigation in the accident, according to a statement by the Jackson Municipal Airport Authority.

