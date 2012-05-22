NASHVILLE, Tennessee Prosecutors have added new, more serious charges against the mother of a man suspected of killing a Tennessee mother and daughter and then kidnapping her two younger daughters, touching off a manhunt that ended in his suicide and captured attention nationwide.

Mary Mayes, 65, has been charged with two counts of especially aggravated kidnapping in connection with the murder-kidnapping involving the four family members that made Adam Mayes briefly an FBI Ten Most Wanted fugitive.

Mary Mayes had faced four counts of conspiracy to commit especially aggravated kidnapping and authorities trimmed those to two counts after adding the new charges Tuesday.

Authorities have said Adam Mayes killed Jo Ann Bain, 31 and her oldest daughter, Adrienne, 14, at their rural Whiteville, Tennessee, residence on April 27 and with his wife's help kidnapped Bain's daughters Alexandria, 12, and Kyliyah, 8.

The Mayes then took the bodies and the kidnapped girls to rural northern Mississippi, where Jo Ann Bain and Adrienne were buried in shallow graves near Mary Mayes' trailer home, authorities have said.

Prosecutors contend Mary Mayes helped her son and his wife, Teresa Mayes, hide the kidnapped girls after their mother and sister were buried, according to court documents released Tuesday.

Authorities contend Mary Mayes confined the girls "in a manner that substantially interfered with their liberty" in the days before Adam Mayes took the girls off into the woods, where he made his final stand, the court documents said.

The bodies of Jo Ann Bain and Adrienne were found on May 4. On May 10, Alexandria and Kyliyah Bain were found hungry and dehydrated but alive after law enforcement officials moved in on Adam Mayes and found that he had shot himself in the head.

Mary Mayes' bond was raised Tuesday along with the charges to $500,000 from $300,000 during an appearance in a Hardeman County, Tennessee, court, according to the clerk's office.

Teresa Mayes also appeared in court on Tuesday. She has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of especially aggravated kidnapping and is being held without bond.

Hardeman County General Sessions Judge Charles M. Cary set their next court date for June 19. Both women were arrested May 6 during the search for Adam Mayes.

The girls are now recovering at their home in Whiteville. Their father, Gary Bain, declined to comment on the case when reached by telephone.

Adam Mayes was a friend of the Bain family and almost an "uncle" to the girls. Authorities have said he was upset about the Bain family's plan to move to Arizona and was in Whiteville purportedly to help them move at the time of the attack.

