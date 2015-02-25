Christopher Epps (R) stands beside his lawyer John Colette (L) outside court in Jackson, Mississippi, Novermber 6, 2014. Epps, REUTERS/Emily Le Coz

The former head of Mississippi's prison system pleaded guilty on Wednesday to federal charges stemming from allegations that he accepted bribes from a businessman who held large-scale prison contracts, prosecutors and a defense lawyer said.

Christopher Epps, who resigned in November as head of the Mississippi Department of Corrections, and codefendant Cecil McCrory, a businessman and former state lawmaker, each pleaded guilty to one count of money laundering conspiracy, prosecutors said.

Both had entered not guilty pleas in November.

In changing his plea to guilty on Wednesday, Epps admitted accepting bribes from McCrory. He also pleaded guilty to evading federal taxes in 2008, when he reported income of $205,000 instead of his true income of $405,000, his attorney said.

In exchange for Epps' guilty plea, the other 38 counts with which he had been charged will be dropped, said John Colette, his attorney.

When sentenced on June 9, Epps faces a maximum of 23 years in prison, which could be reduced if he cooperates with prosecutors should they pursue charges against others tied to the case, Colette said.

"He apologized to the court, to his family and to the citizens of Mississippi for even being where he is today," Colette said of Epps' comments in court.

McCrory is set to be sentenced on June 10 and faces a maximum of 20 years in prison, prosecutors said.

A spokeswoman for the Jackson-based U.S. Attorney's Office said it had no comment on the guilty pleas.

Records show that the state's corrections department paid nearly $674 million to at least seven companies that McCrory either owned or from which he earned money as a consultant, the Clarion-Ledger newspaper has reported.

In an August indictment unsealed three months later, prosecutors said the kickback scheme began in 2007 and continued for seven years.

According to the indictment, McCrory paid off the mortgage on Epps' home, totaling more than $350,000, made monthly payments of cash to Epps that the latter stored in a safe in his home, and made mortgage payments on Epps' condominium.

In exchange, Epps steered contracts to companies owned by McCrory and others for which the businessman worked as a consultant, the indictment said.

Epps, who had served as commissioner of the Mississippi Department of Corrections since 2002, was a national figure in prison administration circles, serving as president of both the American Correctional Association and the Association of State Correctional Administrators.

