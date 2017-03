A geography instructor at Mississippi's Delta State University was named a "person of interest" in the fatal campus shooting of a history professor on Monday, police told a news conference.

Authorities said they were searching for university employee Shannon Lamb in connection with the death of Ethan Schmidt, an assistant professor of American history who was gunned down in a campus building Monday morning.

(Reporting by Colleen Jenkins in Winston-Salem, N.C.; Editing by Eric Beech)