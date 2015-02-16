Police were investigating a shooting with "some injuries" at a Walmart store in Iuka, Mississippi on Sunday, and the store was closed, the Tishomingo County Sheriff's Office said.

A duty officer who answered the phone at the sheriff's office said no other information was available. The Iuka Police Department declined to comment on the incident, and no one picked up the phone at the Walmart.

Iuka is about 100 miles southwest of Nashville, Tennessee.

(Reporting by Fiona Ortiz in Chicago; Editing by Eric Walsh)