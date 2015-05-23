Missouri Governor Jay Nixon has commuted the sentence of a man serving life in prison without the possibility of parole for a drug possession charge, his office said on Friday.

Jeffrey Mizanskey was convicted in 1996 on the drug charge, and due to prior drug-related convictions and persistent offender laws at the time he has been in prison since, Nixon's office said in a statement.

The commutation makes Mizanskey eligible for parole immediately, but Nixon said Mizanskey would still have to "demonstrate that he deserves" it.

St. Louis Public Radio reported that Mizanskey, who is in his early 60s, was convicted for participating in a friend's sale of marijuana to an undercover police officer.

Pot decriminilization movements have gained steam across the country in recent years, with several states and the District of Columbia voting to legalize recreational marijuana use or sale.

Colorado voters legalized recreational weed use in 2012. Washington state also voted the same year to legalize recreational cannabis use by adults, while Oregon, Alaska and the District of Columbia followed suit last fall

The Obama administration has allowed states to experiment with pot legalization even though the drug remains illegal under federal law.

Also on Friday, Nixon's office said he had pardoned five people convicted of non-violent offenses who had served their sentences and remained out of trouble with the law.

