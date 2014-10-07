KANSAS CITY Mo. A federal grand jury on Tuesday indicted a Kansas City man on three new charges for his alleged attempt last month to fire-bomb the local office of Missouri U.S. Democratic Representative Emanuel Cleaver, prosecutors said.

Eric King, 28, had been charged in a criminal complaint with using a dangerous instrument - two bottles filled with charcoal lighter - to oppose, impede, intimidate and interfere with a federal official while engaged in the performance of his official duties.

Neither bottle went through a window, no fire started and no injuries were reported, according to an affidavit attached to the original complaint. The Sept. 11 incident happened shortly before 3 a.m. at Cleaver’s central Kansas City office, the complaint said.

On Tuesday, a grand jury indicted King on the first charge and added three more: attempted arson to damage or destroy the building, using explosives to commit the felony of arson and illegally possessing an incendiary device, the office of U.S Attorney Tammy Dickinson in Kansas City said in a news release.

Lawyers representing King could not be reached immediately for comment.

Surveillance video showed King tossing a hammer through a building window, lighting and tossing the devices at the building and running away, according an affidavit cited by the U.S. attorney that was filed with the complaint.

Investigators said they found social media postings by King referring to an organization called KC Fight Back that he said was taking a series of actions against the government and financial properties.

King was arrested on Sept. 16 as he left his apartment.

(Editing by Eric Walsh)