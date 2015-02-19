Missouri Secretary of State Jason Kander announced on Thursday that he will seek the Democratic nomination for a U.S. Senate seat in 2016 in a race likely against Republican incumbent Roy Blunt.

Kander, 33, was elected secretary of state in 2012, and had served in the Missouri House of Representatives for eight years.

The first Democrat to enter the race, Kander announced his candidacy in a video in which he said politicians in Washington are not doing enough to strengthen the economy and protect national security.

"Missouri has a senator who has been in Washington for nearly 20 years and has been running for one political office or another for 40 years," he said.

"For too long, he has been a part of the problem, voting to shut down the Senate, block economic progress and block new ideas just because they come from someone in the other party. We can't change Washington unless we change the people we send there."

Blunt has not officially announced a re-election bid, a spokesman at his Senate office said.

Blunt, 65, was elected to the Senate in 2010 after serving seven two-year terms in the U.S. House of Representatives. He is a former Missouri secretary of state.

Kander served in Afghanistan as a U.S. Army captain. He is a lawyer, with a degree from Georgetown Law School in Washington.

