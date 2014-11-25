Volunteers are drenched from a smoke alarm as they assist in clearing broken glass outside a burned and looted shop in Ferguson, Missouri November 25, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Volunteers and workers clear soot from the site where a police vehicle was set ablaze in Ferguson, Missouri November 25, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Police officers look over the site of a building that was burned in riots the previous night in Ferguson, Missouri November 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

People clean up a business that was damaged in riots the previous night in Ferguson, Missouri November 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Police form a line in the street under a holiday sign after a grand jury returned no indictment in the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri November 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Police officers in gas masks form a line during a demonstration following the grand jury decision in the Ferguson, Missouri shooting of Michael Brown, in Oakland, California November 25, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

FERGUSON, Mo. Some 61 people were arrested during a night of unrest in the St. Louis suburbs following a grand jury's decision not to charge a white police officer for the fatal August shooting of an unarmed black teen, the St. Louis County Police Department said on Tuesday.

People were arrested on charges ranging from unlawful assembly to arson and burglary during a night when angry crowds set fires to buildings and cars and looted businesses, while police responded with tear gas and flash-bang canisters.

(Reporting by Edward McAllister; Writing by Scott Malone; Editing by Bill Trott)